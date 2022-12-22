San Francisco Giants Fans Are Having A Meltdown

It was supposed to be a done deal.
The meetings supposedly went great.
The money, although expensive, would be well spent.
The amount of years in the contract, although a little much, would be worth it.
… And then the San Francisco Giants lost Aaron Judge to the New York Yankees.
Oh, my apologies. I mean the Giants lost out on Carlos Correa to the other New York team, the Mets.
Sorry, it’s easy to get confused. It’s been THAT kind of offseason for the Giants.
GIANTS HAD A HORRENDOUS OFFSEASON
In what was supposed to be a monumental, franchise-changing offseason for San Francisco, they came up empty as Correa’s future San Francisco home.
By losing out on both Judge and Correa to other teams and not re-signing pitcher Carlos Rodon (who also went to the Bronx) the Giants’ fanbase is supposed to be content that at least they made the huge offseason acquisition of Sean Manaea.
His ERA last year was 4.96 while with the Padres.
I’m sure there’s a ton of Manaea jerseys just waiting to be opened on Christmas morning by young Giants fans.
FANS REACT TO CORREA NEWS
Giants President Farhan Zaidi released a veiled statement saying that the team had some concerns regarding Correa’s physical results.
To make things worse for Giants fans is the fact that their team had some sort of concern with Correa while apparently the Mets don’t.
It’s like when your girlfriend breaks up with you telling you that she “just needs some time alone.” Only then to be seen a few days later at the movies with another guy, they start dating and then three months later they’re engaged.
That’s the type of pain we are hearing from Giants fans all across the city.
Just take a look at Twitter:
And then you had this tweet last night from former Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, who currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays.
I’ve read this multiple times and I have no idea what the hell he’s saying and if Correa is the Oreo or the milk in his analogy. But I’m pretty sure he’s throwing shade at his former team.
The absolute best comparison though was someone comparing that Correa was like con artist “Keyser Soze” from The Usual Suspects film.
CHRISTMAS IS RUINED FOR GIANTS FANS
As fans, we’ve all been there when our own teams lose out on a potential player. You see your neighbor outside and you both just look at each other and shake your head and go, “those SOB’s blew it.” But to lose out on BOTH All-Star players? Yikes.
Carlos Correa was the last big name free agent available.
The team had a TON of money, as was evident in both their $300+ million offers to “Arson” Judge and Correa.
With only $21 million committed to their payroll in 2024 and beyond, the Giants better do anything and everything they can to sign some big names. Fire the damn medical staff if you need to so there aren’t anymore “medical questions,” regarding future signees.
And no, you aren’t getting Shohei Ohtani.
Giants President Farhan Zaidi better call a press conference ASAP for fans because he needs to try and salvage this wreck of an offseason.
Watching the Lunatic Fringe of any sports fan base nuke itself is always a HOOT! ….. The San Fran Bay Area is an insane asylum to begin with … doesn’t take much to light its fuse. …. and even Steve Kerr’sWarriors are in Crash Mode !!!!!!!!