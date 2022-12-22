San Francisco Giants Fans Are Having A Meltdown

It was supposed to be a done deal.

The meetings supposedly went great.

The money, although expensive, would be well spent.

The amount of years in the contract, although a little much, would be worth it.

… And then the San Francisco Giants lost Aaron Judge to the New York Yankees.

Oh, my apologies. I mean the Giants lost out on Carlos Correa to the other New York team, the Mets.

Sorry, it’s easy to get confused. It’s been THAT kind of offseason for the Giants.

Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has signed with the New York Mets. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GIANTS HAD A HORRENDOUS OFFSEASON

In what was supposed to be a monumental, franchise-changing offseason for San Francisco, they came up empty as Correa’s future San Francisco home.

By losing out on both Judge and Correa to other teams and not re-signing pitcher Carlos Rodon (who also went to the Bronx) the Giants’ fanbase is supposed to be content that at least they made the huge offseason acquisition of Sean Manaea.

His ERA last year was 4.96 while with the Padres.

I’m sure there’s a ton of Manaea jerseys just waiting to be opened on Christmas morning by young Giants fans.

FANS REACT TO CORREA NEWS

Giants President Farhan Zaidi released a veiled statement saying that the team had some concerns regarding Correa’s physical results.

To make things worse for Giants fans is the fact that their team had some sort of concern with Correa while apparently the Mets don’t.

It’s like when your girlfriend breaks up with you telling you that she “just needs some time alone.” Only then to be seen a few days later at the movies with another guy, they start dating and then three months later they’re engaged.

That’s the type of pain we are hearing from Giants fans all across the city.

Just take a look at Twitter:

This is insanity. It’s impossible for the fans to trust this franchise again until proven otherwise. I can’t believe this shit honestly bro — Nate Maez (@shmaez) December 21, 2022

There’s only one word to describe this: arson. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) December 21, 2022

Giants fans after striking out on both Aaron Judge & Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/zCoINvalNt — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) December 21, 2022

This is bad.



I predict an all time low in ticket sales (non-Covid)



Anyone with a name gets traded this year and we are in full on tank mode.



Everyone will be fired and we will be the laughing stock for years to come.



They will lose more than $350mm of revenue in <5 years — diamondking (@sray916) December 21, 2022

And then you had this tweet last night from former Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman, who currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays.

I’ve read this multiple times and I have no idea what the hell he’s saying and if Correa is the Oreo or the milk in his analogy. But I’m pretty sure he’s throwing shade at his former team.

There is a fine line between dipping an Oreo for the perfect amount of time or having it break off into the milk. Sometimes in life you gotta take risks and be able to live with the consequences — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) December 22, 2022

The absolute best comparison though was someone comparing that Correa was like con artist “Keyser Soze” from The Usual Suspects film.

Carlos Correa leaving the Giants medical office after “failing his physical.” pic.twitter.com/5viPoDxn0H — Paul Sanchez (@PAlberto_EXE) December 20, 2022

CHRISTMAS IS RUINED FOR GIANTS FANS

As fans, we’ve all been there when our own teams lose out on a potential player. You see your neighbor outside and you both just look at each other and shake your head and go, “those SOB’s blew it.” But to lose out on BOTH All-Star players? Yikes.

Carlos Correa was the last big name free agent available.

The team had a TON of money, as was evident in both their $300+ million offers to “Arson” Judge and Correa.

With only $21 million committed to their payroll in 2024 and beyond, the Giants better do anything and everything they can to sign some big names. Fire the damn medical staff if you need to so there aren’t anymore “medical questions,” regarding future signees.

And no, you aren’t getting Shohei Ohtani.

Giants President Farhan Zaidi better call a press conference ASAP for fans because he needs to try and salvage this wreck of an offseason.