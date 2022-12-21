San Francisco Giants Comment on Carlos Correa Debacle

The last 24 hours in the baseball world has been an absolute whirlwind, specifically around the San Francisco Giants.

On Tuesday, the Giants abruptly postponed their press conference to introduce new free agent signing Carlos Correa.

READ: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS POSTPONE CARLOS CORREA PRESS CONFERENCE WITH LITTLE EXPLANATION

That on its own was extremely unusual, with rumors suggesting it had something to do with his medical report.

But then, just a few hours later, reports broke that the Correa deal was off entirely and he was suddenly signing with the New York Mets.

Now on Wednesday, the Giants front office broke their silence, releasing a statement from President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

Zaidi didn’t reveal too much additional information, but acknowledged there was a disagreement over the result of Correa’s physical.

The Giants just released this statement from Farhan Zaidi: "While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 21, 2022

What an absolutely remarkable turn of events.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 26: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on May 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Why Did Giants Lose Out on Correa?

The team’s statement certainly doesn’t provide much consolation for disappointed Giants fans.

Yesterday afternoon, they assumed they’d be seeing their new franchise cornerstone put on a Giants uniform for the first time.

Less than 24 hours later, he’s heading to the Mets due to a “medical issue.”

This raises several questions, not the least of which is why are the Mets much less concerned about his physical?

Correa did wind up getting 12 years instead of 13, as well as a bit less money. But it’s still a massive contract and commitment that ties him to New York for the rest of his career.

Clearly whatever scared the Giants wasn’t enough to spook Steve Cohen and the Mets.

For San Francisco, this means the offseason turned out to be a tremendous disappointment.

They went in with a clear goal to bring in at least one major free agent, and made a substantial offer to Aaron Judge.

After that failed, they pivoted to Correa, seemingly locking up one of the top options at an important position.

Now they come away with nothing, especially since Dansby Swanson, the last good shortstop available, signed with Chicago.

The Giants followed up a 107 win 2021 with a dismal 81-81 record in 2022. Correa was supposed to be the first piece of the return to glory puzzle.

Now he’ll be playing in New York, and Giants fans only get an unspecified “difference of opinion” for an explanation.

Not exactly the Christmas gift they’d have hoped for.