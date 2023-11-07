Gal Gadot To Screen Hamas Terror Attack Footage For People In Hollywood: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Actress Gal Gadot continues to raise awareness about the horrific actions of Hamas and the attack in Israel.

The Israeli-born talent, who served in the IDF, has been one of the most vocal voices in Hollywood in support of Israel since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. She’s turned her Instagram feed, which has nearly 110 million followers, into a nonstop stream of posts raising awareness for the hostages held by Hamas.

While many celebrities are remaining silent, Gadot is leading from the front to raise awareness for people in her homeland.

That will now include showing graphic footage of the attacks to people in Hollywood.

The “Wonder Woman” star is “making efforts to illuminate the ongoing conflict” by planning a screening for a 47-minute video of terror attack footage provided by the IDF, according to the Israeli news publication i24News.

The audience will be “curated” and is expected to consist of “Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures,” according to the report.

The date, location and guest list aren’t known at this time, and that’s almost certainly because of security concerns.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who is leading the process, told the outlet, “Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible.”

Gal Gadot has been raising awareness for Israel ever since the Hamas terrorist attack. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gadot continues to support Israel.

Gal Gadot deserves all the applause in the world for her efforts since the terrorist attack.

Many Hollywood celebrities have said nothing or have seemingly sided against Israel. Even those who have attempted to speak up have quickly backtracked.

Selena Gomez claimed she was deleting her Instagram profile after posting a vanilla statement and Kylie Jenner took down a pro-Israel post.

It’s true cowardice. It’s not surprising, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. Meanwhile, Gadot is standing up for her country and people.

Gal Gadot will screen Hamas terror attack footage for people in Hollywood. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In a world of weak, spineless people, it’s great to see someone like Gal Gadot leading the way. Perhaps her spirit will encourage others to speak up. Send me your thoughts on Gadot to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.