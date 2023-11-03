Gal Gadot Teaches The Rest Of Hollywood How To React To Terrorism

Videos by OutKick

There’s no question where Gal Gadot stands when it comes to Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israel has continued to hammer and obliterate Hamas targets following the terrorists murdering roughly 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds to be held as hostages during the October 7th attack.

It was one of the most brutal days in modern human history, and the Israelis have been taking care of business ever since. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of people with large platforms stay silent or share anti-Israel and anti-Semitic feelings in the aftermath.

Jewish college students in New York had to barricade and hide in a locked library as a pro-Hamas mob slammed on the door to get in.



This is happening in America in 2023, and it's disgusting.



Why is the media so silent on this horror? It must end!https://t.co/3dB4O2a1Lb pic.twitter.com/BVAx1v97UR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2023

There are countless examples on college campuses of students rallying in support of Hamas, and it also seems to be the one issue Hollywood doesn’t seem interested in discussing. Weird. Generally speaking, people in Hollywood feel the need to have an opinion on everything. Kidnapped and murdered Jews just doesn’t get a priority spot, I guess.

Some who attempted to speak up against evil ended up quickly backtracking. Kyle Jenner deleted her support for Israel and Selena Gomez posted that she’s deleting Instagram from her phone after backlash stemming from a wildly vanilla reaction, according to TMZ. Is there anything more cowardly than backing down because you stood for what’s right?

Well, there’s one person you don’t have to wonder where they stand: Gal Gadot.

Selena Gomez shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” pic.twitter.com/vH8rojpVx9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

Gal Gadot stands up for what’s right amid Israel/Hamas war.

Instead of staying silent or openly rooting for terrorists who slaughtered innocent civilians like so many college students are, Gal Gadot is using her massive platform to raise awareness for all the hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

Gadot, an Israeli and former IDF soldier, has turned her feed into a nonstop stream of information about the hostages for her nearly 110 million followers to consume.

Despite the fact supporting Israel and Jews is something so many refuse to do and isn’t sexy in the mainstream, Gadot couldn’t care less.

She has Israeli and Jewish blood flowing through her body, and she served in the same military that is now at war smashing Hamas.

Gadot makes it clear she stands with Israel against evil.

As of publication, the “Wonder Woman” star has had 22 Instagram posts since the October 7th terrorist attack, and every single one has been about raising awareness for the hostages and supporting her homeland.

Gadot hasn’t been just vocal on Instagram. Her X feed, which as 3.7 million followers, has been turned into a nonstop stream of information about the hostages demanding their release.

These are all members of the same family, 10 of them, all being held captive by Hamas.



Take a minute and let that sink in.



Children, mothers, grandparents, all been taken from their homes and not heard from since last Saturday



What if this was your family? #BringThemBack pic.twitter.com/wBlHkk5anw — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 14, 2023

Her actions, which are the correct ones, are a far cry from people running around campuses tearing down signs of hostages, staying silent when they usually can’t shut up, college students rallying in support of Hamas, news organizations spreading terrorist propaganda and elected officials spreading straight up lies.

Following Gadot’s lead should be simple, but apparently, it’s very difficult for some. Yes, several wealthy people have vowed to never donate to universities tolerating pro-Hamas behavior, but nobody else in America with Gadot’s platform has been as vocal.

Gal Gadot is a vocal supporter of Israel and getting all the hostages held by Hamas back. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon)

While the spineless back down or sit in complete silence, the Israeli-born actress is setting an example for all those too cowardly to speak up. It should never be hard to choose between good and evil, but unfortunately, we’ve seen it is for many people. I give all the credit in the world to Gadot, and I hope more follow. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.