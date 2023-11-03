Selena Gomez Threatens To Delete Instagram After Fans Accuse Her Of Not Being Pro-Palestine Enough

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to imagine a world where an opposition to the torture and murder of innocent people could be considered controversial. But we live in stupid times. And Selena Gomez is finding that out the hard way.

The popstar and actress is threatening to delete her Instagram after dealing with Internet trolls who think she should be showing more support for Palestine.

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I’m done,” she wrote in a since-deleted IG story. “I do not support any of what’s going on.”

Israel has continued to hammer Hamas targets following Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that brutally took the lives of 1,400 innocent Israeli citizens. Still, Hollywood has remained mostly silent on the issue — aside from a letter, signed by more than 200 celebrities, urging President Joe Biden to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

Many other celebrities, like Kylie Jenner and now Gomez, have been bullied into silence.

Selena Gomez Silenced By Anti-Israel Mob

The pro-Hamas mob berated Selena for not doing everything she can to help Palestinians in need and for “liking” comedian Amy Schumer’s pro-Israel posts.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

Selena Gomez shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” pic.twitter.com/vH8rojpVx9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

It’s hard to believe a vanilla statement like that sparked outrage. But people who support terrorists don’t make much sense anyway. Trolls also dragged the 31 year old for making herself a victim and claiming her platform of 430 million followers was useless.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag,” Gomez wrote. “I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Despite her threats to do so, Selena Gomez has not yet deleted her Instagram account. She has, however, turned off the comments.