Brett Favre has found himself in the middle of an alleged welfare fraud controversy in his homestate of Mississippi. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has caught heat from a lot of people, but former teammate Sage Rosenfels may be his harshest critic yet.

Rosenfels, who played alongside Favre for the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, blasted his former teammate on Twitter as the fraud story continues to spin.

Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) September 22, 2022

Favre is in the middle of what is the biggest public fraud case in the history of Mississippi. $77 million was funneled away from a program for needy families. Mississippi is known as the poorest state in the country.

Favre’s involvement dates back to July 2017 when he became interested in funding a new volleyball facility for his alma mater, The University of Southern Mississippi. His daughter, Breleigh, ended up playing both indoor and beach volleyball at Southern Miss.

Favre Left A Text Trail

Alleged text messages from Favre from August 2017, which were only recently unearthed, suggests the former NFL QB knew this could cause bad publicity.

“If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre allegedly sent to Nancy New, a Southern Miss athletic staffer. In October of 2017, $5 million worth of federal dollars was committed for a new volleyball facility.

This is just one development involving Favre and alleged fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing roughly 40 people involved in the illegal activity, which includes Favre.

Favre was ordered by a court to pay back $1.1 million of the $77 million that was funneled. He reportedly paid back the $1.1 million request in two payments. He had an outstanding balance of $228,000 that he accrued in interest as of Sept. 2.