Mississippi Suing Former Packers QB Brett Favre Over Misused Welfare Funds

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has been included in a recent lawsuit centered around Favre’s connection to the illegal use of welfare funds, originally donated to a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing roughly 40 people involved in the illegal activity, which includes Favre. The suit is looking to recover roughly $24 million in the stolen funds.

The connection originates from a 2020 state criminal case against Nancy and Zachary New over the misspent donations. They ran the nonprofit that handed tens of millions in donations spread out through “second-tier” channels.

State files lawsuit to recoup $24 million in welfare funds from Brett Favre, WWE wrestlers and 34 other people or companies https://t.co/hhvWr5O9gd — WLOX (@WLOX) May 9, 2022

As reported by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Mississippi state auditor Shad White named Favre as a figure that misused the illegal funds and ordered the retired QB to pay the state $828,000.

“The issue stems from speaking engagements that Favre was hired for, yet never completed,” Farris wrote. “In particular, he was paid $1.1 million to speak in front of the Families First for Mississippi foundation but never did so. Favre was paid for the engagement through the state’s welfare funds, though he’s previously claimed he was unaware of the error.” Favre paid back $500,000 but still has a remaining balance of roughly $800,000+ left on his tab.

As noted by the Associated Press, Favre is not being charged with “any criminal wrongdoing.”

The welfare funds were allegedly siphoned from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program. The 38 members were accused of using the funds to pay for rehab in California.

“I do not understand these people,” commented attorney Brad Pigott, via Mississippi Today. “What kind of person would decide that money the law required to be spent helping the poorest people in the poorest state would be better spent being doled out by them to their own families, their own pet projects, and their own favorite celebrities?”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela