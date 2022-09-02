Former NASCAR Driver, Dirt Modified Ace Hospitalized, Under Sedation After Serious Highway Accident

Nick Hoffman, a legendary Dirt Modified racer and former NASCAR driver, is reportedly in the hospital under sedation after he was involved in a serious highway accident Thursday night while traveling through the Midwest.

According to a Facebook post from Hoffman’s sister, Ashly, Nick, his father, and members of the racing team were taken to the hospital when their “toter home” was involved in the crash somewhere in Kentucky.

“Dad has a broken vertebrae, wearing a brace, and cannot move. We are awaiting more tests for surgery,” she wrote.

Hoffman, who has previously driven in the NASCAR Truck Series, was “not as lucky,” according to his sister.

“Nick hit his head in the accident and is currently sedated with an ICU doctor,” Ashly continued. “He’s doing a lot better than he was when he got to the hospital. Please pray for my family.”

Hoffman and the team were on their way to Illinois for a race weekend that included stops at Farmer City Raceway, Fairbury Speedway and Spoon River Speedway.

Hoffman has become a staple in UMP Modified racing over the past decade. He’s won over 190 races throughout his career and is a 4-time UMP Summer Nationals Champion and 3-time UMP National Champion.

Now 30, Hoffman has also competed in several NASCAR Truck Series events over the past 10 years. He made his debut in 2010 in the No. 63 Ford for MB Motorsports and last raced at Eldora in 2018, where he finished a career-best 10th.

Most recently, Hoffman won at Sharon Speedway last weekend.

Longtime NASCAR driver and current dirt racer Kenny Wallace called Hoffman “a dear friend” in a video posted to social media.

“Please pray for my family,” Hoffman’s sister continued. “My mom and sister-in-law are headed to Kentucky and I’m holding down our very big fort here at home. Please message me with any questions as you can imagine my mom is going thru a lot right now.

“I will update as soon as I know. Thank you all.”