Father of F1 Racing Star, Carlos Sainz, Hurt After Insane Crash Caught on Video

Two-time World Rally Championship winner Carlos Sainz Sr., and father to F1 star Carlos Sainz, was involved in a major wreck that sent the racing great to the hospital.

After getting tapped by Johan Kristoffersson along the Extreme E Final of the Island, Sainz’s Acciona | Sainz XE car caught air, went sideways for a moment and slammed around until it came to a halt off the track.

Medical attention raced to assist 60-year-old Sainz, who was visibly shaken up by the accident based on the footage.

WATCH:

carlos sainz sr. experienced a big crash today. he managed to exit the car but he doesn’t appear to be fine. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/IZgEfNXz0c — ً (@forsainz) July 7, 2022

On the bright side, Sainz was reportedly in good enough health to be released hospital, albeit in a great deal of pain.

Kristoffersson’s team, Rosberg X Racing, received a 30-second penalty for the wreck.

Sainz gave an update on his health via Twitter. “Luckily, all the medical checks were fine, and I have just been released from the hospital, although I feel quite a lot of pain,” he posted.

The racing legend also couldn’t lap his mind around the meager penalty handed to Kristoffersson.

“I am really disappointed nevertheless with what happened on the track,” Sainz added, “even more so with the fact that there was only a 30-second penalty for who caused this big accident.

“In over 40 years in motorsports, this is one of the most serious actions that I have ever seen without an exemplary penalty. Thanks a lot to everyone for your messages of support.”

