Former Kentucky, NBA Player Comes Out As Gay To Teammates In Viral Video

Former University of Kentucky and NBA player Isaac Humphries told overseas teammates he was gay in a now-viral video posted Tuesday evening.

Humphries tweeted the video from his personal Twitter account just before 5:30 p.m.. It’s so far garnered over 5,500 retweets, nearly 2,000 comments and just under 30,000 likes.

Humphries currently plays internationally on the NBL’s Melbourne United. The video starts with him sitting in the front of a room addressing his teammates, and lasts about three minutes.

Former NBA Atlanta Hawks player Isaac Humphries came out as gay. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

“Look, this is going to be probably one of the hardest conversations I’ve ever had in my life, but life’s about doing hard things and learning from them and making a difference through those hard times,” Humphries said at the start.

“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a lonely place, I couldn’t be who I am and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being at that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

Here’s the full video:

Isaac Humphries comes out as gay to Melbourne United teammates

Humphries played college ball at Kentucky from 2015-2017, and appeared in five NBA games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019.

Now 24, Humphries’ best college game came in his final contest with the Wildcats, where he put up 12 points in the 73-75 loss to UNC in the South Region finals.

He went undrafted in 2017 and moved back to Australia for a year before signing a training camp deal with the Hawks in 2018.

Isaac Humphries, former Kentucky player, comes out as gay to teammates. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Humphries was quickly waived by the team but eventually rejoined Atlanta later that season and stayed on the roster through the end of the campaign.

He signed with Melbourne United last summer.

Later in the video, Humphries admitted he was “disgusted” with himself for being gay and “thought I couldn’t be that person in a basketball environment.”

At the end of the speech, he was applauded by his teammates.

“That’s my goal behind this, to make sure people know you can be who you want, be great, still be a great basketball player,” he said. “It has nothing to do with your sexuality or who you’re meant to me. I just want to be myself. I’ve discovered this is my purpose in life and I’m gonna give it my best go.”