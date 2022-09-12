T-Wolves’ Anthony Edwards Apologizes For Using Gay Slur

Minnesota Timberwolves’ former no. 1 overall pick, Anthony Edwards, ran into scrutiny on Sunday for posting a video on his social media that addressed several men in skimpy outfits as “queer(s).”

Edwards, 21, was filming the group of men from inside his vehicle — riding with a female passenger, who was heard in the background of the video. The video appeared to have been filmed Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

In the video, relayed by TMZ Sports, Edwards is heard saying, “Look at these queer a** n****s, man. Look at the world I came to.”

The Instagram Story post included a caption that read, “Dese [These] n****s different.”

Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 pic.twitter.com/RQfUWEvpWX — Drew (@PGSupremacy) September 11, 2022

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards addresses homophobic comments he made on his Instagram page. https://t.co/jF2hmI65ju — TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2022

After the post spread through social media and drew criticism, Edwards deleted it and followed up with an apology regarding his use of “immature, hurtful and disrespectful” language.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards said on Twitter. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Edwards turned in a star-making performance in 2021-22: averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists through the regular season. He helped lead the T-Wolves to the first round of the NBA postseason — they were eliminated in six games by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 2018, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the Association for using an “anti-gay” slur. In 2011, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 using a similar comment deemed homophobic.

The Timberwolves and NBA have not commented on Edwards’ post.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela