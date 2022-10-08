MLS Player Santiago Sosa Suspended For Using Gay Slur

An MLS player is in hot water after using a gay slur on the field during a recent match.

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa is facing a three-match suspension for using the slur during an October 1 contest against the New England Revolution.

Sosa also paid a fine for an undisclosed amount.

INBOX: #ATLUTD midfielder Santiago Sosa has been handed a three match suspension for using a homophobic slur during a game on October 1.



The league has also mandated that Sosa takes LGBTQ+ allyship training through Athlete Ally. pic.twitter.com/cxJeH6WnWZ — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) October 8, 2022

It’s a costly suspension as the Argentinian midfielder will miss the club’s regular-season finale against New York City Football Club. He’ll also miss the first two matches of the 2023 season. Atlanta United currently sits well outside of the league’s playoff picture.

The league isn’t just hitting Sosa and his team in the pocketbook. He will also take mandatory LGBTQ+ Allyship training through the organization Athlete Ally.

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match. The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person,” Atlanta United said in a statement, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer’s Players Association to grow from this incident.

“The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle