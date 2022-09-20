T-Wolves Star Anthony Edwards Fined $40K For Slur; Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Says Edwards Is Guilty of ‘Prejudice’

Discipline was on the way for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after posting an Instagram video where he called a group of seemingly homosexual men “queer.”

He quickly took down his Instagram Story video, where he filmed the bystanders from inside his vehicle, and cracked jokes about the scantily dressed group of men.

On Tuesday, the NBA issued a $40,000 fine to Edwards for using “offensive and derogatory language on social media.”

T-WOLVES’ ANTHONY EDWARDS APOLOGIZES FOR USING GAY SLUR

“Look at these queer a– n—-s, man. Look at the world I [sic] came to,” Edwards said in the video, relayed by TMZ Sports.

The NBA’s fine was standard compared to past instances of breaking the league’s rule for offensive language in recent years. Players like Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant received fines ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 for “anti-gay” language. Departed Lakers star Kobe Bryant was issued a $100,000 fine for a similar offense in 2011.

By the time Edwards removed his post on Sept. 11, screenshots of the video had circulated through social media, which sparked outrage and demand for repercussion. Edwards also followed up his removal of the video with an apology, explaining that he did not intend any harm with his post.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Timberwolves Apologize For Language

Timberwolves president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, released a statement saying the team was disappointed in Edwards’ language.

“The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many,” Connelly added.

Woke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Criticizes Edwards

Jumping in the discourse was NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA legend called Edwards immature and homophobic for his use of the term.

TIMBERWOLVES EXEC APOLOGIZES FOR ANTHONY EDWARDS’ ‘HOMOPHOBIC’ SLUR

“It would be easy to dismiss Edwards’ immaturity-he’s only 21-if not for the fact that we’ve seen so many cases of famous athletes and owners in the news spouting racism, misogyny, and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments,” Abdul-Jabbar noted in a Substack newsletter this week. “This damages sports in general and their teams specifically, and revives the old stereotype of the dumb, bullying jock.”

“But more important, it perpetuates prejudice against a group, and that prejudice often leads to restricting rights and to violence. I don’t think an apology-however heartfelt-is enough,” Kareem added.

Abdul-Jabbar called for Edwards to volunteer with LGBT groups as a penance rather than merely paying the fine.

“Edwards needs to repair the damage with some voluntary community service with LGBTQ+ organizations, particularly youth groups, to show his support,” Kareem said. “If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless.”