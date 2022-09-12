Timberwolves Exec Apologizes For Anthony Edwards’ ‘Homophobic’ Slur

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, 21, apologized on Sunday for posting a story on his Instagram that contained an “anti-gay” slur.

Minnesota responded to the Edwards controversy on Monday; releasing a statement saying that they are “disappointed” in the young player’s remarks.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said, as relayed by ESPN.

“The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many,” he added.

Edwards caught flack for taking a video of half-dressed men embracing on the sidewalk and mocking the activity he was witnessing.

Edwards released a statement shortly after deleting the post from his social media page.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards posted on Twitter. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

As relayed by OutKick, several NBA players have been subjected to fines over the same controversy. In 2018, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the Association for using an “anti-gay” slur. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 for using a homophobic slur, and in 2011, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was fined $100,000 using a similar comment deemed homophobic.

The NBA is currently reviewing the matter.

