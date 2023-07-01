Former Anheuser-Busch President Blasts CEO Over Bud Light Handling, Calls For His Resignation In Scathing Letter

Videos by OutKick

Current Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has crumbled under pressure so horribly over the past three months that his former boss is calling for his job. It appears the Bud Light fallout may not be over just yet.

In a column for The Daily Mail, Anson Frericks, the former AB president, urged Whitworth to step down amid the ongoing disaster stemming from the Dylan Mulvaney can.

“Whitworth has clearly shown himself to be incapable of solving the Mulvaney crisis. He’s had multiple chances and he’s failed,” he wrote, adding that Whitworth has botched several opportunities to right the ship in the months since the fallout began.

Bud Light mess handled horribly, says former Anheuser-Busch CEO

I’ll never openly call for someone to lose their job, but it’s tough to argue with that last point.

You don’t have to look far, either. Just this week, Whitworth was asked during an interview on CBS whether he would go into business with Mulvaney again, and his response was beyond awful.

“There’s a big social conversation taking place right now with big brands right in the middle of it,” Whitworth said. “It’s not just our industry or Bud Light. It’s happening in retail, it’s happening in fast food.

“For us, what we need to understand — deeply understand and appreciate — is the consumer. What they want, what they care about, and what they expect from big brands.”

Huh?

Frericks called the response “bland” in the column. Again, can’t argue with that. Hell, it was probably putting it too nicely.

The former CEO also blasted Anheuser-Busch’s tepid response to Mulvaney social media tirade earlier this week.

The trans TikTok star basically severed ties with Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch after accusing them of not supporting her enough, and AB’s response was basically … “eh.”

“Mulvaney did something Whitworth should have had the wisdom to do weeks ago – cut ties,” he said before calling the response “predictably weak and indecisive.”

“I take no pleasure in passing this judgment — it’s clear to me that it’s time for the shareholders and board of Anheuser-Busch to ask Whitworth to step down.”

Yikes.