Florida QB Pulls A Deion Sanders, Plays For Gators Baseball Team, Too

The Florida Gators stink, but perhaps head coach Billy Napier has the next Deion Sanders on his hands?

OK, that’s probably a bit of a stretch. BUT, never say never!

Redshirt freshman QB Max Brown has apparently joined Florida’s (much better) baseball team ahead of the 2023 season, becoming UF’s version of Deion Sanders. Now, to be fair, he was reportedly clocked at 85 MPH last summer, so I’m not sure that’s gonna play great at the D1 level …

But that’s neither here nor there!

Florida QB Max Brown is taking his talents to the baseball diamond. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

QB Max Brown pulls a Deion Sanders, plays for Florida baseball team

Brown enrolled at UF last May – after the baseball season – this after flipping from Central Michigan late in the game. He’s a 3-star QB out of Oklahoma, did not play last season, and is currently listed as an outfielder on his bio.

Perfect Game rated him the No. 157 shortstop in the Class of 2022, and he apparently can also play every single infield and outfield position not named first or second base.

Mr. Utility coming right up!

Over on the gridiron, Brown is one of three scholarship QBs on the depth chart, which is laughably bad given the state of the program right now.

Anthony Richardson has already declared for the NFL Draft, former backup Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team after being arrested, and the only real returner is Ohio State transfer Jack Miller, who threw for 180 yards and no touchdowns in last month’s bowl loss.

Probably not a great time for Brown to be missing spring practice to shag fly balls, but hey, the competition doesn’t look great, either.

So maybe he just wins the job by simply not being there to look terrible?

As for Deion Sanders, ‘Primetime’ was famous for playing two sports at once – sometimes on the same day.

I wasn’t alive in 1992 when Prime played for the Falcons down in Miami at 1 p.m. and then joined the Atlanta Braves in for Game 5 of the NLCS in Pittsburgh later that day, but what a scene that must’ve been.

Don’t know if our guy Max here can live up to that billing, but I’ll be rooting for him!