Deion Sanders Called Out By Marshall Coach For Recruiting Transfer Player Already On Campus In West Virginia

Deion Sanders has made it abundantly clear that “he’s coming.” The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer was named the head football coach at the University of Colorado last month and is making quite the splash.

There has never been another college football coach like Coach Prime. He is bigger in both brand and persona than every coach who has come before him, period.

While only time will tell whether the hire is successful, it makes for an interesting case study.

Sanders hit the ground running in Boulder, told players who are scared of competition to hit the transfer portal, and named his son the starting quarterback during his introductory press conference. He is already focused on winning a College Football Playoff National Championship, even though the Buffaloes won just one game last season.

There is no holding back when it comes to Coach Prime’s approach. He has already made a large impact on the program over the course of just a few weeks.

Sanders is doing things his way. His blueprint for success is unique and where some coaches may focus on the future, he is focused on the now.

To find immediate success on the field, Coach Prime and Colorado seek top talent that can play right away. (Obviously.) The transfer portal allows for that to be possible.

In (at least) one instance, however, Deion Sanders’ approach ruffled some feathers.

Charles Huff, the head coach at Marshall University, called out Sanders during a press conference on Wednesday. He said that the first-year head coach contacted one of his players on Tuesday.

The unnamed athlete had previously entered the transfer portal at another school, committed to play for the Thundering Herd, and is already on campus in Huntington, West Virginia for the spring semester. Huff claimed that Coach Prime tried to talk the player into joining him at Colorado, but the player is staying at Marshall.

Although Huff did not name the player, his program saw nine athletes transfer-in during the offseason.

Colin Parachek — Quarterback from Morehead State

DeMarcus Harris — Wide Receiver from Kentucky

Mason Pierce — Wide Receiver from McNeese State

Luke Soto — Tight End from UTEP

Travis Geiger — Defensive Lineman from Coastal Carolina

KeSean Brown — Linebacker from Appalachian State

Tah Mac Bright — Linebacker from Incarnate Word

J.J. Roberts — Defensive Back from Wake Forest

Dominic Konopka — Long Snapper from Bowling Green

Sanders was after one of them despite the fact that he was already on campus. Huff certainly did not appreciate the move, but it might sound crazier than it is.

Coach prime may not have known if the player he allegedly called on Tuesday was in Huntington or not. Unlike National Signing Day for high school recruits, transfers do not have to sign a binding National Letter of Intent.

They verbally commit. Nothing is official until they are enrolled.

Thus, schools continue to recruit players in the transfer portal right up to the moment that they are set to take classes at their next school. Sanders may not have known that was already the case.