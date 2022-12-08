Florida Gators Coach Billy Napier Addresses Jalen Kitna Child Porn Arrest

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier made his first public comments Thursday on former QB Jalen Kitna’s recent arrest on child pornography charges, calling it a “sad, tragic event for all the people involved.”

Kitna, the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, was charged with five felony counts – three of them for possession of child pornography and two for distribution of child exploitation material – last Wednesday in Alachua County.

The 19-year-old was quickly dismissed from the team, was released from jail on an $80,000 bond and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet access.

Kitna has since reportedly returned to Burleson, Texas with his parents.

“Obviously, Jalen is going to have to move forward,” Napier continued. “But it’s a challenge, and it’s one that I appreciate our leadership … certainly we’ve done everything we can do to help our players and staff. But as you said here, there’s some things that come with that.”

Jalen Kitna appeared in court last week.

Details from Jalen Kitna child porn arrest

According to the police report, Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused via the social media platform Discord.

The report says Kitna told police he thought they were legal because he found them online and that he had “been struggling with controlling his interests.”

Two of the five arresting charges are second-degree felonies, while the other three are third-degree felonies.

Kitna, who was a backup for the Gators, had 181 passing yards and a single passing touchdown on the season.

“We’re turning the page and moving forward,” Napier said.

With Kitna kicked off the team, and starter Anthony Richardson recently declaring for the NFL Draft, Billy Napier said the Gators will turn to former Ohio State QB Jack Miller for their Dec. 17 bowl game against Oregon State.

Miller transferred from Ohio State last December after playing sparingly behind C.J. Stroud.