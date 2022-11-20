Florida QB Recruit Loses Scholarship After Rapping The N-Word

Marcus Stokes is no longer headed to the Florida Gators.

A video recently surfaced on social media of Stokes dropping the n-word while in his car. The video is only a few seconds long, which doesn’t allow for much context.

In the very short clip, which Stokes filmed himself, you can hear him say, “Welcome back, n***a.”

Florida Gators QB recruit Marcus Stokes with some choice words.



“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media. I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football,” Stokes shares in a Sunday statement released on Twitter.

You can read his full statement about Billy Napier and the Gators pulling his scholarship below.

Marcus Stokes is now a recruit without a school.

Stokes is a four star QB recruit in the class of 2023 on 247, and had several major offers before committing to Florida after originally committing to Penn State.

He also held offers from Pitt, Utah, Virginia Tech and several other mid-level FBS programs. Now, he’s on the search for a new school after the Gators revoked his offer following the video.

While filming yourself dropping the n-bomb is always a terrible idea, it should be asked whether or not this is worth ruining a kid’s life over. Does revoking his scholarship offer, and thus making him radioactive, really help him learn anything? The answer is almost certainly no.

What happened to grace, mercy and forgiveness? Kids do stupid things. That’s why we seal their criminal records when they become adults. As a society, we recognize people without fully developed brains tend to make dumb decisions. It doesn’t excuse poor behavior or racist language, but are we now against second chances? It seems foolish to ruin a young man’s life over the decisions he made as a kid.

Marcus Stokes loses Florida scholarship offer after rapping the n-word. (Credit: Twitter/Marcus Stokes)

We’ll see if any other schools come calling for Stokes, but as for right now, it seems like he’s been left out in the cold.