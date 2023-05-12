Flau’jae Johnson Alters Rap Song After 9/11 Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Flau’jae Johnson re-released her viral rap song Friday afternoon with some minor tweaks. Most notably, the now-viral lyrics making light of 9/11 are now gone after days of intense backlash.

The LSU basketball star tweeted out her “new” version of the song Friday, with the caption “Let’s tryna this again.”

The original version of the song, which included the lyrics, In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers, was deleted earlier this week.

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson addresses 9/11 rap song

For those who couldn’t keep up, the lyrics that replaced the references to Sept. 11 go like this: “Know I put something on it, watch my movements like I’m bowels.“

Fair enough, I guess. Anything’s better than the original song, which received immediate criticism far and wide for the obvious mocking of the 9/11 attacks.

Johnson deleted the video pretty quickly, but not before the damage was done. LSU issued the following statement to OutKick hours after the video:

“We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Flau’jae Johnson (left) alters 9/11 rap song. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

While that may have seemed like the end of it … it wasn’t. Johnson then liked a pair of tweets that appeared to indicate she didn’t do anything wrong.

One tweet said she needs to drop the song again, and another was someone coming to her defense stating people need to “leave her THE F*CK ALONE.”

Shockingly, those were both promptly unliked, followed by Johnson releasing an apology.

“I just want to come on here and let you all know by no means would I ever intentionally disrespect or offend anyone,” she said. “My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. In no way shape or form would I intentionally disrespect or offend anyone. I’m definitely going to learn from this moving forward, and I just thank you all for your continued support.”

Flau’Jae Johnson has issued an apology for her 9/11 reference in her latest freestyle. The rapper and baller said her intentions weren't to offend or disrespect anyone. pic.twitter.com/jlMPVvZpNb — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 12, 2023

Johnson’s newest version of her song, titled Put It On Da Floor, has since been viewed nearly 100,000 times as of 4:30 p.m.