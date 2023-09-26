Fantasy Football Players To Sell High After Week 3

Videos by OutKick

There’s something in the air this week in fantasy football, signaling it’s PRIME TIME to start selling high-level players.

Fantasy football is rolling after three weeks. By now, most fantasy managers have an idea as to whether their team is a top or bottom-half squad.

While there’s still much to discover about these teams and players, there’s enough of a picture to sell or buy players high. Or buy low, because a good manager never buys high.

Today, we highlight (?) names to put on the trade block as SELL HIGH candidates.

It’s the startable player whose horizons don’t look quite as promising as they did around draft time or a player close to falling out of the lineup in favor of an ascending option on the bench.

You may feel a twang in your gut, telling you not to let go of these guys. But in the end, big-time managers make big risks, and before it’s too late, this week will be your chance to sell these guys at a premium.

SELL: San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel

Selling the highest-paid wideout on the best offense in football? That’s like selling GameStop at $483.

Deebo Samuel isn’t quite at that stock value (gross exaggeration) but his sell-high prospect is prime after Week 3.

We’re talking apples during the fall season ripe.

Posting 129 receiving yards and a score Thursday night surely caught plenty of fantasy managers’ attention. If your league has one of those suckers managers, it’s time to offer Deebo at a high price.

The well-oiled offense in Santa Clara is leaning entirely on Brock Purdy’s arm. To the surprise of a lot of fans, Purdy has showcased more chemistry with tight end George Kittle and namely secondary option Brandon Aiyuk over Deebo.

Aiyuk’s injury and OUT status for Week 3 opened the doors for Deebo’s big day. But once Aiyuk returns to the offense, the sparks should continue between the speedy ASU wideout and Purdy.

Aiyuk tallied 14 targets after two weeks. That’s a ton of looks from Purdy, especially considering that Aiyuk left in the first quarter of Week 2’s game against the Rams. The ascending wideout showcased his newfound chemistry with Purdy in Week 1, catching all eight targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Also of note, Kittle finished with more catches (7) than Deebo (6) in Week 3.

SELL: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

There’s nothing wrong with talent, just his QB.

New York’s Week 1 catastrophe of losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury became a huge blow to the Jets. And Garrett Wilson’s fantasy managers.

Through three weeks, Wilson — picked in plenty of drafts in the first or second round — has 12 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson, a second-year first-rounder out of Ohio State, has the talent to be an elite wideout, regardless of his QB. He’s not quite the Andre Johnson of the Texans or Davante Adams with the Raiders; however, Wilson’s skillset allows him to still be a weekly starter.

Of course, the crutch is Zach Wilson — whose campaign in New York has gone so terribly that Jets legend Joe Namath nearly lost his teeth as he delivered the offense’s eulogy for 2023 under Zach Wilson.

Wilson lost some value with Wilson as the starter, but to many managers, he’s still a WR1-tier player.

Wideouts have ruled the season thus far and still look to be the secret sauce to championship teams, as seen last year with Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and others.

SELL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber talent. To those who object, have fun losing your season. Keep the receipts; I don’t care.

The circumstance around Jackson after three weeks has been less than favorable.

Operating in a different offense than his offseason preparation, Lamar Jackson will face more problems than answers in the coming weeks. No J.K. Dobbins and an injured Odell Beckham put Jackson in a familiar place with the offense: lacking enough skill players to score points.

The Ravens will be more reliant on Jackson’s running ability, paired with new OC Todd Monken’s knack for designed QB runs. That recipe breeds concerns of potential injury with Jackson, which at least in the fantasy sense could be the kiss of death for a team, barring a QB1 at backup.

Give up Lamar for a starting WR/RB, paired with a middle-of-the-pack QB option like Kirk Cousins or the backsliding Trevor Lawrence and you’ll boast a week-to-week advantage over the competition.

SELL: Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson

Admittedly, I don’t get the hype with Brian Robinson in Year 2.

The rookie led a phenomenal campaign in 2022, including his incredible story of surviving an off-the-field, near-fatal ambush.

My whole hesitance with the Robinson hype is the pit of despair that is the Commanders’ offense.

Sam Howell may have been the “feel-good” pick at QB of the offseason, but so far he’s been nothing more than “Zach Wilson Plus.”

With that said, much of Robinson’s appeal last year came through a possible receiving role. Apart from his two-catch, 42-yard performance in Week 2, Robinson hasn’t been much of a factor in receiving.

Robinson’s 7-yard rushing average in Week 3 (10 carries, 70 yards) showcased his potential on the ground. And Robinson’s 6-foot-1, 225-lb. frame gives him goal-line appeal … but do we really expect the Commanders to be in those scenarios often? No thanks.

Sell Robinson for a WR2/RB2 package or straight up for a starting tight end.

Which names would you sell high after Week 3?

Honorable (?) Mentions

Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns)

De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins)

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)