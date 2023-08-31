Top Fantasy Football Players to Avoid at Each Position: David Chao, MD/ProFootball Doc

Videos by OutKick

The biggest fantasy football draft weekend of the season is here. A big key to success is to avoid drafting injured players coming into the season. Here is a top player to avoid at each position. One can get the full 50+ page preseason injury preview at Sports Injury Central www.SICscore.com.

QUARTERBACK – Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinal Kyler Murray has been in street clothes for the entire preseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals signal caller should be on everyone’s do not draft list. He starts the season on PUP meaning he will miss a minimum of four games. His ACL and MCL tear leads to a low Sports Injury Central (SIC) health season score of 38 meaning only expect 38% or normal production this year. The best-case scenario is a later season effective return, but it is not out of the question that Murray misses the season. Mobility is the issue and would any Cardinals fan want him out there just as a pocket QB? Add that there is a new head coach and system where Murray has not worked in at all yet at OTAs or training camp. Finally, he has a big, guaranteed contract where he is wed to the team long term and neither side has incentive to rush him back at any risk.

Also be careful with Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford as detailed in the full run down of quarterbacks. https://sicscore.com/nfl/updates/2023-fantasy-football-quarterback-health-scores

RUNNING BACK – Breece Hall

Sure the Jets young ball carrier showed promise and he avoided PUP coming off ACL tear but give me Dalvin Cook over him. Reports herald a healthy return say he has hit 23 mph on the GPS but high-end speed is not the main trait of a running back. The first thing to come back after an ACL is high end speed but what about his acceleration? Also, it is still clear on video that he has trouble cutting and decelerating to get thru holes. What happened to Saqoun Barkley his first year back after ACL surgery? Our SIC score for Hall is 65 which means his RB16 and ADP of 42.8 is too high. Hall may have beaten Cook (coming off shoulder surgery) back to practice but knees are the RBs money makers.

For the full list of running back health evaluations including pessimism on Javante Williams, click here. https://sicscore.com/nfl/updates/2023-fantasy-football-running-back-health-scores

WIDE RECEIVER – Terry McLaurin

A preseason turf toe injury likely will affect his season. By video How long will Terry McLaurin & Jaxon Smith-Njigba be out? Pro Football Doc breakdown , it is a significant sprain with ligament damage to the big toe which is responsible for more than 50% of the push off.

This will limit his ability to get off the line of scrimmage and cut when he returns. Early on, half his route tree will be eliminated and hard to get separations. The whole season is not a wash, but early season is a problem and that leads to our lowered seasonal SIC score of 72.

Also watch out for Cooper Kupp. His hamstring will be OK but if Stafford has another issue with his neck, he is unlikely to put up the same numbers with undrafted free agent Stetson Bennett. All full list of WRs and why we like Odell Beckham, Jr this season here. https://sicscore.com/nfl/updates/2023-fantasy-football-health-scores-for-wide-receivers

TIGHT END – Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts is coming off a knee injury from last season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A Week 11 right knee injury, initially said to be just MCL tear last season but based on video, involves more ligaments and needed surgery. Pitts has lots of promise but an ADP of 62 and status of TE 6 seems too high given our SIC score of 57. He did play this preseason but his mobility and cutting seemed limited. Due to his health, he seems destined for another subpar season.

Zach Ertz is another “stay away” but the full list of TE health scores is here. https://sicscore.com/nfl/updates/2023-fantasy-football-health-scores-for-tight-ends

For Outkick readers, see the full fantasy football toolkit before you draft. https://sicscore.com/nfl/updates/2023-fantasy-football-draft-kit-complete-with-up-to-date-injury-analysis Good luck all