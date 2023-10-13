Fade Drake! Rapper Puts Over $800,000 On Logan Paul To Win Tomorrow Night

Videos by OutKick

Drake has stepped into the betting ring ahead of tomorrow night’s highly anticipated Logan Paul vs Dillion Danis “boxing match,” by putting big money on the elder Paul brother to secure the victory.

The rapper and Toronto native’s move has now sent scourges of people to bet against Paul – also known as “fade” Paul, based on Drake’s awful betting record throughout the years.

Drake lost over $4 million alone last year on his sports bets. Don’t be like Drake, kids!

850 on my head is disrespect. pic.twitter.com/fpoVFD5XK3 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

THESE GUYS DON’T LIKE EACH OTHER

Logan Paul will be squaring off against Dillon Danis tomorrow night in what has been an absolute chaotic leadup to their match.

Normally I hate these type of “pseudo” boxing matches. They seem gimmicky and sometimes even rigged and it’s clearly just for a quick pay day. But Paul and Danis REALLY don’t like each other. This isn’t just for the cameras – they truly hate each other and so do their friend groups. Danis has only escalated it by alleging that Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal has had a promiscuous past life with other men.

Yikes!

When the Bellator fighter and the YouTube star Paul came eye to eye at yesterday’s press conference things immediately erupted into mayhem with Danis chucking the microphone at Paul like it was a Clemons fast ball.

The guy who sniped Logan Paul with that bottle could replace Mac Jonespic.twitter.com/sNr1xrdluU — OutKick (@Outkick) October 12, 2023

WILL THE DRAKE CURSE LIVE ON?

Logan Paul was already a slight favorite over Danis due to the MMA fighter not being known particularly for his striking ability. Paul does at least have some boxing (as well as WWE) experience. When he posted his betting receipt on his social media, Drake also brought up the fact that it’s now personal between the two and he thinks Logan is going to take care of business.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” Drake wrote.

If Drake keeps losing his bets it may become personal for those that are still foolish enough to follow his bets. Or will this weekend be the one where the Drake curse finally gets broken?