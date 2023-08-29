Dillon Danis Shares Outrageous Video Of Nina Agdal Talking About How Badly She Needs Sex

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis’ trolling of Nina Agdal and Logan Paul hit a new level Monday, and the gloves appear officially off.

Danis is slated to fight Paul October 14 over the pond in England. His promotion/trash talking strategy is very simple:

Just share nonstop photos and videos of his fiancée Agdal with other men.

Logan Paul claims it doesn’t bother him, but his responses look more like hostage videos than genuine reactions. Danis also cooked him during the pre-fight press conference. Well, he’s definitely not slowing down because the video he shared Monday is truly unreal.

It’s just Agdal sitting around talking about how badly she needs to have sex.

Dillon Danis shares video of Nina Agdal talking about sex. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Dillon Danis shares wild Nina Agdal video.

“I’m very proud of myself. This is the longest I’ve gone without sex since I started,” Agdal said in the now-viral video.

That was just the beginning. The model soon claimed she needed a man to destroy her body and “a good d**k that doesn’t have STDs on it,” then she’ll “take it.”

It’s unclear where the video is originally from, but seeing as how it’s filmed POV while she appears to be in bed, it’s possible it was posted to a social media story at some point.

The video is also going mega-viral. Danis’ tweet has nearly 88 million views as of the time of publishing. You can watch it below.

Warning: Some might find Nina Agdal’s comments offensive.

Danis is absolutely destroying Paul and Agdal.

Most people probably had no idea who Dillon Danis was a month ago. He was an MMA guy turned internet personality.

He wasn’t a big name. Not at all. Now, he’s been trending off and on seemingly for weeks because of the savage nature of his trolling of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal.

Is it too much or is it all fair game? Logan said in an interview with Jed Goodman, that it’s gone too far. At the same time, he continued to look like a hostage.

Logan Paul on Dillon Danis: I think he has gone too far.#PaulDanis



Full interview here:https://t.co/GWYkjFOLCb pic.twitter.com/Ozod2p8Dal — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 25, 2023

Now, Dillon Danis dropped one of the most absurd videos we’ve seen in a long time. It might not contain sexually graphic content, but the vulgar nature of her comments is truly cringe.

Who was she talking to? What was the purpose of this video? It’s just a very tough look for Adgal and Logan Paul by extension. That’s his future wife!

Logan Paul is engaged to Nina Agdal. (Photo by 305pics/GCImages)

October 14 should be an interesting day. Whether Danis wins in the ring or not, he’s pretty much destroyed Logan’s soul. There’s little doubt about that.