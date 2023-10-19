Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown Coughs Up Child Support Following Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown gave $15K of his money to overdue child support after lagging on payments for his baby mama.

THIS JUST IN: Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday. https://t.co/muRgynRWbP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 16, 2023

After facing threats of arrest, Brown ultimately landed in jail last week over his child support problems. TMZ reported that AB is catching up on his payments.

As reported by OutKick, Brown’s ex, Wiltrice Jackson, claimed the retired wideout owed $31,000 in child support. She did not request for his arrest, though a judge ruled in August that Brown should face arrest regarding missing payments. “I do want him arrested,” Jackson said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

The delinquency still led to Brown’s arrest last week near Fort Lauderdale, tallying another unfortunate turn in AB’s post-NFL downward spiral.

Naturally, the deranged Antonio Brown called out his ex-partner on social media using shady lyrics and a stack of money.

AB shared the pointed lyrics Tuesday, via Instagram, with a child support payment receipt, “And I don’t wanna tell my child that his moms ain’t s**t … And this ain’t about me, she just a money hungry b*tch.”

Brown, who’s embraced a new career in hip-hop, can’t stay out of trouble. From AB’s ‘ownership’ of the Albany Empire football team to launching Hitler jokes on X, it’s been all bad news for Brown.