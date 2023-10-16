Antonio Brown Arrested In Florida For Not Paying Child Support

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested this weekend after failing to pay child support for one of his children.

Originally, the Miami-Dade county police force filed an out-of-county warrant for Brown’s arrest. The former wide receiver was at his home in Dania Beach (near Fort Lauderdale), and local police arrested him near his house after Brown entered a taxi.

Wiltrice Jackson – the woman who gave birth to Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, in 2008 – claimed Brown owes her nearly $31,000 in child support.

THIS JUST IN: Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday. https://t.co/muRgynRWbP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 16, 2023

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson told TMZ. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Antonio Brown’s Arrest Was A Long Time In The Making

Back in August, a judge ruled that Brown was missing payments and should be arrested.

Police arrested the longtime wide receiver in Broward County, FL, on Sunday evening close to midnight. Reports show that the Broward Sherrif’s Office held him in jail until he was released on a $15,000 bond.

The former NFL star last played in the for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. During his 12-year career, he recorded 12,291 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns for the Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots.