Baker Mayfield Has Brutal Assessment Of His Performance Against The Lions

Baker Mayfield didn’t mince words assessing his play after losing to the Lions.

The Detroit Lions improved to 5-1 after beating the Bucs 20-6, and Mayfield didn’t play well. He threw for 206 yards on 19/37 passing and added in an interception for good measure. It was a brutal game for the Bucs, and Mayfield didn’t attempt to hide that fact after the loss.

“We sucked today. I sucked today. We sucked today. It was awful from the get-go. Can’t play like that,” Mayfield said, in part, following the loss.

Baker Mayfield says he “sucked” against the Lions.

Credit to Baker Mayfield for standing up in front of the media, putting his hand up, taking the blame for a brutal loss and not attempting to run and hide.

Mayfield has been dogged for years that he has a bit of an immature attitude. That perception has existed since his days at Oklahoma.

Whether it’s fair or not is debatable, but that’s been the way Mayfield has been viewed for years. That’s just the fact of the matter.

Baker Mayfield says he “sucked” against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

However, there’s no doubt his response to Sunday shows some maturity. There weren’t any excuses to be found.

He simply got up in front of the media and made it clear he “sucked,” which is 100% true. You simply can’t win games in the NFL when the team’s starting QB throws for 206 yards on 19/37 passing with no touchdowns and an interception.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2 after losing to the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The good news for Mayfield and the Bucs is there’s still a lot of football to be played. The team is 3-2 and currently at the top of the NFC South. Sunday was a rough one, but there’s no need to panic. The team is still in a fine position to make a run, even if Mayfield “sucked” in brutal fashion for one game.