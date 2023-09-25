Antonio Brown Makes Tasteless Hitler Joke Against Steelers OC Matt Canada On Jewish Holiday

Videos by OutKick

Warning: Tasteless Antonio Brown posts included

Antonio Brown‘s out of his mind. Well, now more than ever.

The troubled ex-Steelers wideout has enjoyed dishing a streak of critiques against the tepid Pittsburgh Steelers offense; maybe as a way to get back on the team, which is a desperate bid.

After the Steelers survived a tight contest against the Raiders Sunday night, AB unleashed on Pittsburgh’s offense, namely offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

In typical Brown fashion, the jokes were in poor taste and only made by a man who’s absorbed too many blows to the head.

For weeks, Brown has campaigned on social media for a reunion with his original NFL team now that he’s persona non-grata in the NFL, NAL and every other football league.

Strangely, Brown is no longer settling for a receiver’s role. Now AB’s campaigning to join the Steelers as OC.

Steelers OC to the Rescue……………… pic.twitter.com/LiGSYI4JTS — AB (@AB84) September 24, 2023

Brown can throw those hopes of joining Pittsburgh out of the window after calling Matt Canada “Adolf Canada,” accompanied by a vulgar photo of Canada with a Hitler mustache.

CTE is really kicking AB in the a**.

The 35-year-old wideout last played for the Steelers in 2018. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2010, playing his way to seven Pro Bowl appearances. For a stretch of the 2010s, Brown appeared to be the best wideout in the league. Then, erratic behavior took over AB and led to his self-sabotaging: out of Pittsburgh, out of the league and out of football.

Adolf Canada — AB (@AB84) September 25, 2023