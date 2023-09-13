Crazy Antonio Brown Wants Back With The Steelers

Videos by OutKick

The NFL or the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t dare imagine a potential reunion with crazy ex-wideout Antonio Brown.

Yet, AB is pitching himself as a possible addition to the Steelers’ WR depth chart after the team lost Diontae Johnson in Week 1 (out multiple weeks) to a hamstring issue.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Reunion OTW?

On Tuesday, AB posted a photo of himself in his old Steelers black and gold uniform, with the caption, “Hear me out…”

Is this another post spawned out of Brown’s lunacy? You bet.

Heard the @steelers need a WR……….. — AB (@AB84) September 12, 2023

After enduring Brown’s erratic behavior, the Steelers decided to trade AB in 2018 to the Raiders.

Ever since his dominant run in Pittsburgh, AB jumped from team to team and is now out of the league as his poor decision-making continues to anchor him.

Brown made seven Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons with Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. He did, however, win a Super Bowl with old pal Tom Brady in 2021.

After departing from the NFL, though not of his own volition, Brown has turned to several endeavors such as a rap career and taking ownership of the NAL’s Albany Empire football team.

Regarding the Empire, Brown is in a legal battle with Albany players and personnel, claiming Brown owns them unpaid game checks.

AB also faced several arrest warrants stemming from unpaid child support.

Just last week, Antonio Brown was spotted in Tallahassee to perform some of his rap tracks. After the performance, AB partied with the local FSU students and lost his pants and phone after throwing them at a crowd of fans.

With George Pickens and Allen Robinson still on Pittsburgh’s WR depth, it’s safe to say they won’t be reaching out to Brown anytime soon.

AB’s pitch to the Steelers wasn’t just a longshot; it was a Hail Mary.