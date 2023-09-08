Antonio Brown Ditches Pants At Tallahassee Rap Show

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown doesn’t need pants to steal the show.

The former (and disgraced) NFL wideout is now a full-time celeb, moonlighting as rapper “AB.”

Brown’s caught a bit of luck with his rap career: playing massive festivals and small shows around the country.

On Wednesday, AB played a show near FSU and abruptly took his pants off before a Tallahassee crowd, to the bewilderment of … everyone.

There’s no rhyme or reason for AB’s behavior. Antonio Brown quickly left the scene in his underwear, leaving his pants behind for the rabid crowds.

WATCH (Warning: strong language):

Antonio Brown was in Tallahassee and threw his pants at the crowd pic.twitter.com/HmyTqtAf8T — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) September 7, 2023

To make matters worse, Brown left his cell phone in his pants pocket.

Where my 📱 @ — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2023

When Brown says he’s gone off the deep end, he means it. Antonio Brown may be better known for his antics as AB than a connection to football.

He played his final game as a Tampa Bay Buc in 2022. Since then, Brown has flashed people in public pools and faced serious legal issues over his ownership of the Albany Empire.

For years, Brown’s abnormal behavior has been chalked up to possible long-term head trauma, or CTE.

Leave it to Antonio Brown to turn his CTE problems into a rap track. At the Florida State show, AB performed a new banger, “CTE: Catch That Energy.”

Dozens of 20-somethings and teens went crazy for the track.

C.atch

T.he

E.nergy



CTE !!!!! — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2023

WARNING: Strong language