ESPN Keeps Showing Aaron Judge At-Bats During Clemson-Wake Forest Game And College Football Fans Are Livid

ESPN has been cutting into the Clemson-Wake Forest game all afternoon to show Aaron Judge at-bats, and fans aren’t happy.

Several games have been impacted, most notably the the Clemson-Wake Forest showdown.

Fan were irate when ESPN chose to use a split-screen during Judge’s at-bat, minimizing Clemson’s 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game late in the third quarter.

Got to think anyone who cares a lot about Judge and the Yankees, would watch Judge and the Yankees. Those trying to watch #Clemson #Wake probably aren’t among them @ESPN — admarc (@PFWarroom) September 24, 2022

An Aaron Judge interruption by ABC/ESPN on a Sportscenter Top 10 play by DJU. If I had hair, I’d pull it out. #Clemson — Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) September 24, 2022

ESPN going split screen for another Aaron Judge at-bat while Wake Forest is on the move in a tight game against Clemson. Truly awful decision-making going on here. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 24, 2022

Hey @espn I do NOT care about Aaron Judge hitting a HR, show the Clemson Wake Game full screen please — RollPhilaRoll (@PhilaRoll21) September 24, 2022

Judge is currently chasing Roger Maris’ single-season home run record of 61, and has been stuck on 60 for a few days.

The Yankees are in the middle of a four-game set with the rival Red Sox, and currently playing during the early slot of a college football Saturday.

College football fans are furious at ESPN over Aaron Judge interruptions. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Judge is so far hitless today, going 0 for 2 with a walk as the Yanks lead Boston, 5-3, in the sixth. Unfortunately for ESPN, Judge will be due up again before the day ends, which could coincide with the final minutes of several close college football games on the family of networks.

Surely fans will be THRILLED!

Cutting to Aaron Judge while Clemson is going for 2 in a close game is dirty work by ESPN — Jack Terry (@jackt3rry) September 24, 2022

ESPN cutting to Aaron Judge during two consecutive scores in Clemson-Wake Forest is an absolutely insane thing to do — Derek (@lordramby) September 24, 2022

Me: Watching a competitive top 25 college football game

ESPN: Here’s a baseball game you care nothing about that keeps interrupting a great football game#Clemson #Judge #Irritating — 🐼🐼 Pandalord 🐼🐼 (@pandaloverHK) September 24, 2022