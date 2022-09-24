ESPN Keeps Showing Aaron Judge At-Bats During Clemson-Wake Forest Game And College Football Fans Are Livid

ESPN has been cutting into the Clemson-Wake Forest game all afternoon to show Aaron Judge at-bats, and fans aren’t happy.
Several games have been impacted, most notably the the Clemson-Wake Forest showdown.
Fan were irate when ESPN chose to use a split-screen during Judge’s at-bat, minimizing Clemson’s 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game late in the third quarter.
Judge is currently chasing Roger Maris’ single-season home run record of 61, and has been stuck on 60 for a few days.
The Yankees are in the middle of a four-game set with the rival Red Sox, and currently playing during the early slot of a college football Saturday.
Judge is so far hitless today, going 0 for 2 with a walk as the Yanks lead Boston, 5-3, in the sixth. Unfortunately for ESPN, Judge will be due up again before the day ends, which could coincide with the final minutes of several close college football games on the family of networks.
Surely fans will be THRILLED!
I’m guessing each split screen had a ticker at the bottom too. Enough. I’m just trying to watch the thing I want. That’s why I put it on that channel. I’ve my phone, two computers, split screen capability on all my TVs. I got it.
They are doing the same thing in the Texas vs Texas Tech game.