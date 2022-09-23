Aaron Judge’s High-Flying Hit Fakes Out Crowds Waiting On Historic 61st HR

Close, but no cigar.

On the cusp of making Yankees and MLB history, New York’s Aaron Judge stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox and nearly went yard for his 61st home run of the season … until he didn’t

Hitting a high letter fastball off Boston’s Matt Barnes, Judge’s hit went deep, deep middle. Based on the FOX camera’s tilt, audiences at home were convinced that history was being made then and there. Unfortunately, the ball fell just feet short of going over the fence as it popped in the glove of an unamused Enrique Hernandez.

Cameras caught Judge looking miffed over the would-be score, which would have put NY up in the tied (4-4) ball game.

Judge’s hit had an exit velocity of 113.0 mph and landed 404 ft. from home plate — Boston pitchers walked him in his first three at-bats.

Red Sox fans may have been giggling to themselves over the fake-out homer — somewhat in relief — but New York got the last laugh with a 5-4 win in extra innings.

Josh Donaldson hit the RBI single in the tenth for the walk-off win: putting the Yanks up in game 1 of their four-game homestand against the Red Sox and clinching the team’s postseason spot.

