Bronx Beatdown! Yankees Fans Fight Each Other During Stressful Aaron Judge Night

It was a wild night in the Bronx on Friday for the Yankees-Red Sox game. Fans packed Yankee Stadium in hopes of seeing outfielder Aaron Judge break the American League single-season home run record of 61. There was even a Yankees fans fight.

I was there and although I’ve been to plenty of Yankees games throughout the years there was something different about last night. Every time Judge got to the plate, it felt like a tie game in the bottom of the 9th inning of the World Series.

The anxiety was felt across the stands. Everyone gets super hyped, then they go quiet for the pitch, then they get loud again. It’s a whirlwind of emotions.

YANKEES FANS FIGHT EACH OTHER

There was an increase in security—I saw armed private guards—in the outfield stands as everyone knows the home run ball could be worth a TON of money. I was looking around and was like some of these people would kick the absolute CRAP out of me if this ball lands near me.

The atmosphere continued to change after each at-bat that Judge didn’t get the home run. I was sitting in the outfield / bleachers and it was definitely high stress. Eventually that tension boiled over in the form of a fight. Not Yankees fans vs. Red Sox fans, but Yankees fans with each other.

I always love when people get in fights at a stadium or arena and don’t realize that whoever has the higher ground has SO much more advantage. And the fact that the blue jersey dude had literally nowhere to go and was backed up on that mini terrace? Down bad from the beginning.

OUTKICK HAD THE GAME SURROUNDED

Fights and high-stress atmosphere aside, I had an absolute blast. Bummed I’m not $2 million dollars richer if I caught the ball, but I’m telling you I would have gotten absolutely leveled by those around me.

