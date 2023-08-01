ESPN Finally Does Something Right, Will Offer Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight

Videos by OutKick

ESPN+ has agreed to a historic partnership with DAZN to simultaneously deliver this coming weekend’s highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

The move will allow more people to easily access this Saturday’s pay-per-view by having it available not only on DAZN, which is typically not nearly as accessible or known by viewers, to ESPN+ which does much better numbers.

It’s considered one of the better moves ESPN has done recently as they continue to bleed money with its streaming revenue model. The bottom line is that Jake Paul brings in buzz, he brings in money and he brings in interest – and when you throw one of the legendary Diaz brothers in as well? Let’s go.

Jek Paul and Nate Diaz will fight this weekend and it will now be on ESPN+ as well as DAZN (Getty Images)

ESPN+ ELEVATES HOW BIG THIS FIGHT IS EXPECTED TO BE

“This arrangement demonstrates DAZN’s, MVP’s, ESPN’s and Top Rank’s commitment to bring the fragmented combat PPV market together to deliver one of the biggest PPV events of the year to fight fans on August 5,” Joseph Markowski of DAZN said in a statement.

Saturday’s fight will take place from Dallas’ American Airlines Center. It comes after nearly a year of Paul and Diaz mouthing off to each other. The tactic has become somewhat typical for Jake Paul who has done it time and time again. In most instances it has worked – however in his last fight Paul loss rather decisively to Tommy Fury who is the half-brother of heavyweight great Tyson.

It was only a few weeks ago when Jake Paul guaranteed a TKO victory over the 38-year-old Nate. Although the betting public is heavily favoring Diaz, an upset victory would be exactly the type of spark that Jake would need to give him boxing legitimacy once again. As I previously wrote, if Jake loses he needs to reassess this fighting path that he’s pursuing. The one thing about combat sports is that your smack talk only works so long as you’re winning – just ask Conor McGregor how that’s been going recently.

JAKE PAUL NEEDS TO BEAT NATE DAIZ TO KEEP LEGITIMACY

In addition to the Paul-Diaz fight, undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano will put the title on the line against the former featherweight champion Heather Hardy. This fight is also badass as both are legitimate boxers that know how to put on a compelling fight.

Although I’m not a HUGE proponent or supporter of Jake, if there was one of his fights to see, I’d highly recommend this one simply because if anything you get to see Nate Diaz who is one of the most entertaining and coolest guys the MMA world has ever seen. The ESPN+ deal now guarantees that you’ll have the ability to watch the fight wherever you’re located either at home or at many bars in cities across the country.