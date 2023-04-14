If Jake Paul Loses To Nate Diaz, Can He Go Away For A While Please?

Videos by OutKick

The pressure is on for Jake Paul after it was announced that he would box UFC fighter Nate Diaz this coming August.

“August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in a casket back to Dana White,” the Youtuber-turned-boxer wrote in a tweet. “Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire,” he continued.

August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch #PaulDiaz live on @DAZNBoxing PPV globally.



Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/1DRfFzoayp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 12, 2023

ARE PEOPLE GETTING TIRED OF JAKE PAUL?

Based on the sheer popularity of both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz – who diehard and casual UFC fans love — the boxing match could pull relatively decent PPV numbers.

But I’m saying it now – if Jake Paul loses, I don’t want to hear about his boxing future anymore.

It’s not so much that I can’t stand Jake Paul wanting to be a boxer, but I hate everything else that comes along with it. You know that one person in your friend group that shows up to a bar or a party and you’re just like “ah, damnit,” because their mere presence is annoying? That’s what Jake will become if he loses to Diaz.

JAKE PAUL WITH THE FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT ON BEN ASKREN pic.twitter.com/Jpal6QEjGq — TmarTn (@TmarTn) April 18, 2021

JAKE IS 6-1 AT BOXING

Jake came across cringe from the start when boxing career began with an early fight against former New York Knicks point guard Nate Robinson of all people. He would then transition to what many in the fight game find relatively frustrating, by boxing various UFC and MMA fighters – rather than actual boxers. Paul defeated former UFC fighter Ben Askren (who has zero punching power,) and then a washed up Tyron Woodley not once but twice.

A year later he would box UFC Hall of Famer and Anderson Silva – which almost appeared as an ageism crime on Silva being 47-years-old.

Throughout the years, Paul complained that no real boxers would fight him.

And although some opponents pulled out from scheduled bouts with him, when he finally did face boxer Tommy Fury a few months ago, Jake loss decisively.

So what does Paul do after losing to an actual boxer like Fury?

He crawls back to taking on another UFC fighter in Nate Diaz, who is 37-years-old and although has some quick hands, isn’t known for his boxing skills.

That’s not being brave. That’s playing the public and fans as fools and doing it for a payday. If he loses again, the shtick needs to be up.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz such a fucking joke.



I'm not hating on either for making money of this clown show I'm hating on the fact a RETIRED 155er is fighting a juiced tiktoker at 185 who lost to a recreational boxer Tommy Furry.



STOP WATCHING THIS BS!! IT NEEDS TO DIE… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 12, 2023

All the pressure will be on Jake this time around. He can’t lose two “boxing matches” in a row. If he does, he will be a joke.

That’s the problem when you run your mouth so much – people can quickly lose interest if you don’t continue to entertain and impress.

So we’ll see what happens when Jake Paul takes on Nate Diaz on August 5th in Dallas, Texas.

That is, if he can escape Floyd Mayweather and his entourage by then.