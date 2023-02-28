Jake Paul Claims He Made $30 Million Losing To Tommy Fury

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to expect these celebrity boxing matches to come to an end when the paychecks continue to raise eyebrows. Despite suffering his first career loss on the canvas, YouTube boxer Jake Paul is crying his way to the bank — pocketing $30 million from his fight against professional boxer Tommy Fury on Sunday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul flaunted the dough on Instagram. He posted a video where he pretended to cry over the loss but kept cheering himself up with the numbers from his payday.

The exact priority you can expect from a “professional athlete” like Jake Paul.

Paul’s caption read, “When you lost but made $30M.”

Ask Paul if he should’ve defeated Tommy, younger brother of Tyson Fury, and he would have said yes. Paul, after losing in a split decision, alleged that he hurt his arm and got sick during training camp, which affected his performance.

To Paul’s credit, he went eight rounds with Fury, whom he also dropped in the final round, giving Paul some late momentum.

Fury still fought and controlled the fight, punishing the 26-year-old from the early rounds onward.

A rematch is already being mentioned. With Fury expected to pocket at least $10 million from the win over Paul, the boxer may be willing to run it back.