Fake Boxer Jake Paul Handed First Career Loss By Tommy Fury Via Split-Decision

A nation divided came together Sunday to watch YouTube boxer Jake Paul lose his first career boxing match against Tommy Fury — younger brother of the Gypsy King himself, Tyson Fury.

(We hope those checks were worth it, Tyron Woodley.)

Jake Paul lost to Fury via split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73 ) after eight highly-anticipated rounds at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Starting out fast and furious, Tommy, 23, applied pressure on Jake early in the fight, and the heat-seekers kept coming for the YouTube fighter.

Looking back on the loss, Paul will surely hang his hat on an eighth-round shot to the face that temporarily stunned Fury and a couple of mid-round jabs that connected but never shook the professional boxer.

Speaking after the fight, Paul alleged that he came into the fight with an injured arm and on loose footing after getting sick in camp twice. Jake Paul also called out the judges’ decision, sure to spark some dull controversy.

“But I lost. I’m not making excuses,” Paul added. “I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I fell flat.”

Unfortunately, Paul’s first loss is far from signifying the death of celebrity boxing matches. If anything, Jake Paul, the 26-year-old clout chaser, will only push harder to face off against more professional fighters if a big check is attached.

Mentions of a rematch were uttered just seconds after the final decision was made.

“This is definitely a humbling experience,” Paul said in the post-fight interview. “I’ll take it on the chin and we can run it back.”

In his seven fights, facing marquee names like Anderson Silva and ex-Knicks star Nate Robinson, Paul has gone 6-1 (four knockouts).

With Sunday’s win, Tommy Fury improves to 9-0.

The biggest takeaway from this fight is that the patented Drake Curse lives on!

