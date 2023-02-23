Jake Paul, Tommy Fury Make All Or Nothing Bet For Fight Purse, Exchange Verbal Shots During Presser

Videos by OutKick

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury appeared to agree to a significant bet during their Thursday press conference.

The social media star will fight Tyson Fury’s younger brother this Sunday in Saudi Arabia, and it’s the first time in a long time a Jake Paul fight is actually interesting.

Well, it looks like the loser might not get paid at all. The duo agreed to do an all or nothing bet for the fight purse. The winner gets it all. Whoever loses gets nothing. The pair also exchanged plenty of verbal shots during the exchange.

How much could Jake Paul or Tommy Fury make?

If this bet is actually followed through on, which might not actually happen, the winner will take home a significant amount of cash.

Fury is expected to pocket roughly $4.5 million and Jake Paul is expected to take home $8.6 million. My quick math skills tell me the winner would take home at least $13.1 million.

That’s a whole lot of cash for one fighting event.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight Sunday in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Did Paul flinch in embarrassing fashion?

Money aside, the most important part of this press conference might have come when Tommy Fury got Jake Paul to flinch in a major way.

Watch the tape back and watch it right at 55 seconds. Fury threw his head and Jake Paul jumped back like he was expecting to get clocked.

Not a great look for a guy who wants people to think he’s super tough. Not a great look at all.

Will Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul? (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Will Tommy Fury be the man who ends Paul’s boxing career? We’ll find out Sunday. If Fury does get the win, you definitely won’t see people too sad. Lots of people will be tuning in for the bout hoping Paul goes down.