Jake Paul Says If Tommy Fury Loses He Has To Retire From Boxing And Change His Last Name

After what seems like forever of going back and forth and is it or isn’t it happening, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally be stepping into the boxing ring.

And the stakes, are pretty high.

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

JAKE PAUL WILL FIGHT TOMMY FURY IN SAUDI ARABIA

Jake Paul tweeting out the confirmed announcement on Friday morning – with some interesting stipulations.

The Youtuber Paul said that he was promised by Tommy’s father – legendary heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, that his son would retire from boxing AS WELL AS change his last name if he can’t defeat Paul.

The two are expected to shake hands and agree to it tomorrow when Paul and Tommy will have their first press conference in England ahead of the February 26th fight that will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The build up to the fight has been both interesting as well as annoying.

Jake Paul boxed MMA star Anderson Silva last year. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul wants to solidify himself as an actual boxer, and not just someone who has faced everyone from former NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

In order to do that, he needs to fight a real boxer.

Tommy Fury comes in with the name recognition and the pressure of being a Fury. The thing is, he’s not exactly a GREAT boxer. Although he’s 8-0 (4 KO’s), he hasn’t faced incredible competition. Still, he has faced real boxers, something Jake Paul has only done in sparring sessions.

The two have been sparring not only in their respective boxing rings, but also online. They were supposed to fight each other two two times already – however Fury had a supposed immigration issue the first time, followed by an illness and rehabbing an injury that caused him to pull out of the second match.

However now, it seems that all things are ready to go. And if you add the fact that Fury would retire if he loses? Well I mean you can’t get any bigger than that.

WILL JAKE PAUL FINALLY GET RESPECT?

The storylines though are intriguing. Will Fury lose and end up being a disappointment to his father’s lineage? And what does he do if he has to retire from boxing? If Paul does win, then will the doubters finally be silenced and show him some respect?

I honestly don’t know who has more to lose here, which makes me surprisingly and actually interested in watching it.

The “What if…” factor of a match like this is massive for those that follow the fight world.

And that’s exactly what Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are betting on.