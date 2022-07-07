Tommy Fury Ducks Out Of Fight Against Jake Paul

British boxer Tommy Fury (8-0) is signing out of his scheduled fight on August 6 against internet celeb Jake Paul, which prompted the latter to go on the offensive over the canceled, and very hyped-up, event built up in recent months.

Fury, 23, first dodged a meeting against Paul last December after the UK boxer was forced to back out due to illness and rehabbing an injury.

Fury gave an account of his reasoning for canceling this time around, claiming that Homeland Security denied him entry into the U.S. for a press conference in June that will keep him from the fight.

“And as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know,” Fury shared on his personal Instagram account.

“I can stand here and I say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA.”

Paul and his company, Most Valuable Promotions, called out Fury’s dodging.

“Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury’s team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month,” the team announced in a statement. “We were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow Airport on Monday.”

Jake continued to lay a beating on Fury via Twitter.

“Fury has received a termination notice,” he tweeted. “MVP [Most Valuable Productions] did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row, he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG. tmw.”

Being the showman he is, Paul, 25, quickly rebounded with another foe slotted into the scheduled fight, adding Hasim Rahman, Jr. (12-1) as his next opponent.

Paul is on a five-match streak (5-0) in his young career as a boxer.

