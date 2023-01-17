Date Set For Jake Paul/Tommy Fury Boxing Match: REPORT

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will reportedly square off in a little more than a month.

The social media star turned boxer will fight Tyson Fury’s little brother February 25, according to Ariel Helwani.

The two were previously scheduled to fight in 2022 before the deal ultimately fell apart. The two traded plenty of social media jabs, but ultimately, the bout couldn’t come together.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

Will Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury?

Believe it or not, this might be the first legit boxer Paul has actually faced off against. Previously, he’s liked to fight older MMA stars.

In the case of Ben Askren, that was nothing more than an apparent cash grab. Askren isn’t a striker and that fight was over before it even started.

Now, the younger Paul brother will fight Tommy Fury in February, and it should actually be an interesting measuring stick of his skills.

Fury is 8-0 as a boxer with four KOs. He’s certainly not facing elite competition, but Tommy Fury is winning against actual boxers. His last opponent Daniel Bocianski is 11-2.

That’s more impressive than anyone Jake Paul has previously fought.

Several months ago, lines indicated Tommy Fury was a significant favorite against Paul. It’s unlikely much will have changed going into February. You can expect Tyson’s little brother to enter the match as a favorite, and if he wins, the Jake Paul charade might finally come crashing down.