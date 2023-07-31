ESPN Fires Mark Jackson

Videos by OutKick

ESPN has let go of NBA analyst Mark Jackson.

Jackson informed longtime NBA reporter Pete Vecsey of the decision on Monday.

“Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN,” tweeted Vecsey. “He had two years left on his contract.”

The move comes as ESPN replaces Jackson on its A-NBA broadcast team, which covers the NBA Finals, with Doc Rivers and Doris Burke. Mike Breen will continue to serve as play-by-play commentator.

ESPN also laid off Mark Jackson’s co-analyst Jeff Van Gundy in June as part of a 20-person layoff period. Other laid-off talents include Max Kellerman, Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Keyshawn Johnson, and Ashley Brewer.

As OutKick first reported, ESPN also declined to renew Bomani Jones’ contract following years of failures and record-low ratings.

Looking ahead, ESPN is in the process of assigning its A and B teams following Burke’s promotion to the top of the order.

Look for JJ Redick to ascend the lineup.

Unfortunately, ESPN still plans to deploy the bigoted Mark Jones as an NBA game-caller this season, despite the following resume:

The NBA booth is the first position ESPN has filled since its talent layoffs. The network is also in the process of filling Kolber’s role as host of NFL Countdown, the pregame show for Monday Night Football.

Scott Van Pelt is the first choice for the job but says he has yet to be offered the position.

As for the new booth: Breen is the best NBA game-caller in the industry. Burke is fine. And Rivers has the resume, gravitas, and command to be a Day 1 upgrade.

Mark Jackson made headlines this year as the only NBA MVP voter to leave Nikola Jokic off his list entirely.