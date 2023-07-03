HBO Cancels Bomani Jones’ Show: Exclusive

Videos by OutKick

HBO has canceled Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

The network will not renew the show for a third season, three sources tell OutKick.

Game Theory debuted in 2022, first airing after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and then Real Time with Bill Maher for the second season.

Each season lost on average over 80% of its lead-in viewership.

HBO sister station TNT re-aired episodes of the second season the following week ahead of its NBA doubleheader.

The TNT and HBO airings of the show often failed to register on the top 150 cable chart.

In March, the show featured a bizarre segment in which Jones expressed that one can never be “100% sure a white person isn’t racially biased.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 04: Bomani Jones onstage during “Colin In Black And White”, Netflix, And Dreamville Present Path To Power Summit at Clark Atlanta University on November 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix )

Other than Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO’s foray into sports talk has proven unsuccessful. The network canceled Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons after one season, Back on the Record With Bob Costas after two seasons, and Joe Buck Live after three months.

Note: Bomani averaged less than half of Simmons yet didn’t receive a quarter of the criticism for his ratings.

Why?

Before Game Theory, Bomani hosted both a daily television and radio show for ESPN. ESPN canceled both programs amid low ratings.

Jones has continued to host a podcast at ESPN since 2020. Though sources tell OutKick that ESPN plans to not renew Jones’ contract in August.

Like Vince Carter, ESPN figured Jones’s non-renewal into its talent layoffs last week.

That said, Jones could negotiate to stay at ESPN at a discounted salary depending on his market elsewhere.

When OutKick reached Bomani Jones for comment he referred us to his representative, who was not available for comment.

Two separate HBO representatives declined to comment to OutKick.