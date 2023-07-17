Jake Paul Predicts Win Over Nate Diaz, Guarantees TKO

Videos by OutKick

Jake Paul wants to rebound from his loss against Tommy Fury — younger brother of “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury — in the boxing ring.

Next up to take on Paul, the online celebrity boxer, is former UFC champ Nate Diaz, making his boxing debut.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul dropped a massive prediction for his PPV fight against Diaz on Aug. 5.

“Man, I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders,” Diaz told the outlet.

“Coming back with vengeance, refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of.”

Jake Paul Predicts He’ll Knock Diaz Out Cold

The fight will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woddley during a rematch of an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena on December 18, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While far from professional, Jake Paul’s fights continually attract a large audience. Fighters have also benefitted from the fat audience numbers with big paydays.

Paul added, “The lion lost. I’ve retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude. And he’s gonna have to pay — he’s gonna have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I’ve made in this camp.”

The majority of predictions for the fight are siding with Nate Diaz, the overall better fighter, by a large margin.

Nate Diaz weigh-in (Getty Images)

Diaz’s 20-year MMA career has exhibited a toughness that should translate to the canvas. A recent video of Diaz’s sparring did raise eyebrows. Still, Diaz will be a worthy opponent to hand Paul only his second “pro boxing” career loss.

Paul suffered his first loss in February against Fury. The eight-round fight ended in a split decision, favoring Tommy Fury. Paul believes the eight-round “Ready 4 War” event against Diaz will be the perfect bounce-back win.

With a 6-1 record (4 KO) and suspiciously good conditioning, Paul has a puncher’s chance at winning. Diaz, the lightweight Southpaw, holds a 22-13 fight record. Audiences will have their answer soon.