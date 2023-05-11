Emily Ratajkowski Wore A Megan Fox T-Shirt To A Knicks Game After Saying She’d ‘Love To’ Date A Woman

Videos by OutKick

The New York Knicks kept their season alive last night when they pulled one game closer to the Miami Heat in their Conference Semifinals series. The 112-103 win in Game 5 forced the series back to South Beach on Friday.

But the Knicks win wasn’t the only notable thing that took place a Madison Square Garden. Model Emily Ratajkowski was in the building and she was courtside rocking a Megan Fox T-shirt. That’s a move made to grab some attention away from the game and that’s exactly what happened.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

People noticed Ratajkowski’s Jennifer’s Body T-shirt and started to do some math based on some comments she made recently during and interview with HommeGirls magazine.

The 31-year-old, who has been spotted with several men since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLeod, said she would “love to” start dating women.

Ratajkowski isn’t looking for just anyone. She told the magazine that she’s, “Waiting for the right one to come along.”

Is Megan Fox the “right one?” Well that’s going to depend on her vibe. Ratajkowski is a little nutty so she’s attracted more to vibes.

“I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!,'” she added.

Emily Ratajkowski and her friend at Knicks playoff game in New York (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Is This An Attempt By EmRata To Shoot Her Shot With Megan Fox?

Does Ratajkowski wearing a Megan Fox T-shirt to an NBA playoff game after talking about waiting for the right girl to date add up to a possible relationship with Fox? There certainly seems to be some hope that it does floating around on the internet.

Fox, who is bisexual, was accepting girlfriend applications last year. Her relationship with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be going through some rough times earlier this year. Is that enough to bring the two women together?

We shall see. Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying the single life right now. She told HommeGirls magazine during the interview, “I’m proud of myself.”

“Younger version of myself would have probably settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend],” she admitted. “Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

A Ratajkowski-Fox relationship would be an all-time story. For now the internet is left fantasizing about what could be.