Emily Ratajkowski Complains People See Her As A ‘Piece Of Meat’

Emily Ratajkowski believes some people can’t look past her physical features.

Ratajkowski is one of the most popular models on the planet, and currently boasts a staggering 29.9 million Instagram followers.

Did she get there by covering up? Quite the opposite. Yet, she apparently doesn’t want anyone focused on what she looks like and claims that mentality is what drove her to quit acting.

Emily Ratajkowski explains quitting acting.

Rajakowsi told the Los Angeles Times, “But I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'”

She then took things a step further and claimed she fired her team in 2020 because they were all anti-woman.

“I didn’t trust them. I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women,'” the “Gone Girl” actress further explained.

Prior to quitting acting, Ratajowski had major roles in “Gone Girl,” “Entourage,” “We are your Friends” and “I Feel Pretty.” She hasn’t been in a movie since 2019.

The popular model was never able to score a significant lead role. Apparently, that was because guys couldn’t stop salivating over her. It definitely wasn’t because she wasn’t a great actress.

Is this all a bit over-the-top from Ratajkowski?

One of the rules we have in the Big J journalism game is that we must always hunt down the truth no matter where it takes us.

A great journalist can topple the American presidency. That’s the power we wield. So, as the biggest Big J journalist out there, I had to do a deep dive into Ratajkowski’s Instagram.

Certainly there would be nothing there to suggest she didn’t enjoy showing off a bit, right? Let’s take a look. My, oh my, what do we have here?

Well, it certainly looks like Ratajkowski isn’t shy, BUT (what a beautiful word) perhaps she’s incensed because her acting was so elite that it was just being overlooked.

Except, that’s just not true. Do you know how I know that? I’ve seen several things Ratajkowski appeared in.

She was horrible in the unwatchable film “We are your Friends,” and she had no memorable impact on “Entourage.”

Nobody rushed out to see that movie because she was in it playing a character being chased by a jealous film financier.

People rushed it out to see Vinny and the boys one more time.

Here’s the reality of the situation. Emily Ratajkowski is a great model and an average at best actress. We call balls and strikes here at OutKick. She can spin zone it all she wants, but don’t blame people viewing you as a piece of meat for not getting elite acting roles.