Emily Ratajkowski, Harry Styles Spotted Sucking Face In Tokyo

Musician Harry Styles and model/woman with a very difficult last name to spell, Emily Ratajkowski, appear to have been spotted in Tokyo having a very public makeout sesh.

Jeez, how about getting a room? Or, maybe one of those little tube hotel rooms. The kind that makes it feel like you’re sleeping in an MRI machine.

A video of the two swapping spit in the Land of the Rising Sun started making the rounds on social media.

Styles was in Japan to play a pair of back-to-back shows at Ariake Arena (but admit it; you knew that). Apparently, Ratajkowski made the trans-Pacific voyage too.

Talk about a match made in tabloid heaven if these two are an item. Both of their dating lives have been front in center in gossip rags for quite some time.

Styles broke up with actress/director/and otherworldly salad maker Olivia Wilde late last year.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been tearing through celebrity fellas like nobody’s business. Recently she was reported to have been in a relationship with funny man Eric Andre. She was also seen out and about with a man I’ve been told is funny but haven’t really seen it for myself, Pete Davidson.

At the moment, Page Six reports that Ratajkowski is still finalizing her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Yeah; I had no idea who that was either. Turns out if you google him, it says “film producer/Emily Ratajkowski’s ex-husband.”

Alright, so, that’s not the worst resume I’ve ever seen.

