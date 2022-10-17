Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Threw Himself Under Olivia Wilde’s Car After She Tried To Give Harry Styles Her Special Salad

According to a former nanny, comedian Jason Sudeikis once threw himself under ex-wife Olivia Wilde’s car to keep her from leaving.

That’s not something his critically acclaimed alter-ego, Ted Lasso, would have done.

Ted Lasso would’ve instead tried to salvage the relationship over homemade biscuits and washed them down with some folksy, Mark Twain-like witticisms.

Not throwing himself under the car.

According to the Nanny, who spoke with the Daily Mail, Wilde left the couple’s house with salad and her “special dressing” en route to see her boyfriend Harry Styles.

While that sounds like a euphemism, it seems we’re talking about literal salad. As you will soon see, Olivia Wilde apparently makes one hell of a salad.

Actress, director, and — as we now know — salad whisperer, Olivia Wilde with her ex-husband, actor and comedian, Jason Sudeikis. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The Nanny Gave Her Account Of The Alleged Incident

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the nanny told the Daily Mail. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’

“So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”

According to the nanny, Sudeikis’ tactics worked and the couple went back inside to talk it out. Sudeikis then told the nanny his motives for putting his body on the line like that.

“He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny claimed. “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].’”

HOW GOOD IS THIS SALAD?!?!

The nanny said that Sudeikis was understandably heartbroken over the break up (and loss of exclusivity to this otherworldly salad).

However, Wilde denied reports that she left Sudeikis for Styles, who she met on the set of her movie Don’t Worry Darling. Instead, she said the relationship was already over.

Sad… but the real question is, can she share her secret salad recipe?

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle