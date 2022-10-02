Sunday’s NFL game in London brought out all of the celebrities. The game was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so it was only fitting that many soccer stars — both real and fictional — were in attendance.

Prior to the game, English forward Harry Kane soaked up all of the scenes and partook in the coin flip.

Meanwhile, in the stands, a familiar group of famous faces were having themselves a morning. Well, an evening— because time zones exist.

The cast of Ted Lasso was in the crowd to watch Minnesota and New Orleans duke it out at the only stadium outside of North America that is specifically designed for NFL games. While there, they partook in one of the most American traditions in sports— the singing of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

Every fan in attendance sung the classic ditty in full voice, but the Ted Lasso bunch was particularly turnt. Jason Sudeikis and the hilarious cast of characters were hooting, hollering and bouncing around as the tune blared throughout the stadium. Many of them, as should be expected, had a lager in hand.

U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lindsey Horan and Arsenal Women star Leah Williamson were also chilling near the group and couldn’t help but wave their hands in the air. Love it or hate it, it’s nearly impossible not to join in on Sweet Caroline.

The cast of Ted Lasso was having a blast at the NFL game in London!

Had to mute the audio because of copyright, but trust us, the @TedLasso cast is having the time of their lives in London. 🎉 @nfluk



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rvQRHI7Cq9 pic.twitter.com/Rjx6EU5vDa — NFL (From London) (@NFL) October 2, 2022

In addition to the cast of Ted Lasso being in the stands, they were also on the field. Kind of.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielan rocked some epic Lasso-themed cleats both in pregame and during the game. They featured Sudeikis on one foot and his famous ‘BELIEVE’ quote on the other.

Adam Thielen of the Vikings, about to play in London unleashes the Ted Lasso Cleats 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IOOQnPrxCx — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 2, 2022

Oh my God Adam Thielen has Ted Lasso cleats pic.twitter.com/hrH5s9FXyK — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) October 2, 2022

Both on and off of the field, in both football and soccer, Ted Lasso was well-represented in London on Sunday. The vibes were high.