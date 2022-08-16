Florence Pugh Says Her New Movie Is More Than Harry Styles Sex Scenes

If you’re not aware of English actress Florence Pugh, you might as well get acquainted because she’s about to become a household name thanks to an upcoming movie featuring sex scenes with English heartthrob Harry Styles.

Those sex scenes — the first trailer shows Styles’ character appearing to perform oral sex on Pugh’s character, Alice — in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling have become the focus of fans waiting for the movie’s September release and that has Pugh firing back at fans in an attempt to make the movie more than just the sex.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh said in a Harper’s Bazaar feature story that was published Tuesday. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

It’s not just Pugh (movie & TV resume) who thinks her career is more than sex scenes. Scarlett Johansson looks at Pugh as a generational acting talent. The two appeared in the 2021 Marvel movie Black Widow.

“What was really noticeable to me about Florence, and why I think she represents her generation in such an iconic way, is that she really is in her own skin. She’s incredibly grounded, but she’s also just so self-assured,” Johansson told Harper’s Bazaar.

Self-assured and single.

In the same magazine interview, Pugh addressed her relationship with actor-director Zach Braff and explained how it ended earlier this year.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

As for the sheer dress she wore to a Valentino fashion show in Rome that showed off her nipples, Pugh says her grandmother wanted to know what all the commotion was about.

The actress showed grandma photos and she “gasped” over the beauty of the dress.

Buckle up, grandma. Florence is poised for one of those Hollywood runs that could lead to an iconic 30-40 year career.

It starts with this movie that Wilde wanted to make a “good sex” film.

In an interview with Vogue, Wilde said she hopes the Don’t Worry Darling audience will “realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.”

Clearly, grandma hasn’t seen anything – yet.